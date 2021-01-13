Will your bundle of joy be the first delivery of 2021? Parents who are expecting or will have the first baby of 2021 in Cedar County may get another special delivery: a valuable bundle of prizes.
The rules for the contest are that the winning baby’s parents must live in Cedar County; the exact time of the birth must be verified by the attending physician; the Cedar County Republican must be notified of the birth by parents or a relative within 48 hours of delivery; the first one to call to give us notification will be the winner.
Prizes include a $25 Stockton Hardware in-store gift card, the Bible promise book for mothers and one Boo Bunnie Comfort Toy from Hammons Emporium, a meal voucher for two from Sonic Drive-In, a meal for two gift certificate from Enrique’s Mexican Grill, a meal for two gift certificate from Simple Simon’s Pizza, a 30 minute relaxation massage for mom from Tiny Hands Massage, a baby quilt from Calico Clippers, a treehouse junior savings account from Mid-Missouri Bank, a $50 savings account from Simmons Bank, a basket of baby goodies from Evans Drug, a mouse pad and 20 custom four-by-eight birth announcements from Click Computers, Inc., five bags of jerk from Cedar Creek Jerky, a tooth keeper tooth bank from House Family Dentistry and a one-year subscription from the Cedar County Republican.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.