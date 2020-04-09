Coming from a corporate setting, local business owner Erin Corman has worn many hats.
Over the years, Corman has been an administrator, a sexual abuse counselor, a substance abuse counselor and a program director in numerous facets of the healthcare and mental health professional landscape.
Recently, Croman, who makes her home in Stockton with her husband, Ryan, and the couple’s nine-month-old daughter, Hadleigh, sensed she was in need of a professional change.
Breaking from the daily grind while still following her passion for helping people, Corman recently opened Spark Yoga and Wellness in the heart of Stockton.
Located on South Street, just off the town square, the new studio space offers a quiet for small classes from beginner to season expert.
“Yoga has many benefits beyond just the physical aspect,” Corman said. “Your mind benefits from regular practice, your body adjusts to being used differently and it really involves overall health. I offer life coaching here as well. This is something I’ve really been driven to do professionally for some time and I decided it was time to make it a reality.”
When asked where the new yoga studio derives its name from, Corman provided a unique response.
“The name comes from what I want to do for people,” Corman said. “So many times in life, people find themselves lacking that spark. Their light within is no longer bright. I want to help people find their spark and ignite from within.”
Don’t have your own yoga equipment but want to start participating? Spark offers a complete yoga setup which can be rented and utilized in classes for the nominal fee of $1 — an amount Corman said purely covers the cost of maintaining clean and sterile equipment for anyone looking to get started without a larger upfront cost.
“I take the time to get to know everyone first,” Corman said regarding her approach to individual clients. “This is genuinely something anyone can do and I want to know what a person is looking to work on and what their goals are before getting into poses.”
Corman said additional instructors are in the works for her newly-opened operation and encourages call, emails and messages through social media regarding class schedules.
The local studio is located at 203 South St., and can be reached online via the operation’s Facebook page or by calling (417) 955-2978.
