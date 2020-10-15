You can tell it is hunting time; I received my official snipe hunting field guide. The guide included a master snipe hunter patch, a booklet of snipe hunting lore and a printed snipe gunny sack.
Yes, there really is such a bird called snipe. And yes, hunters do shoot them with a shotgun and never use a gunny sack to catch them, despite what you may have heard.
The official snipe hunting guide is filled with useful information about the snipe themselves; hilarious but informative descriptions of their habitat, food preferences, their mating habits as well the proven methods of successful snipe hunters.
Veteran snipe hunters, and there are few in Missouri, might find some humor in the guide and could use it to teach a beginner how to go after these fast flying migratory birds. Seriously folks, snipe hunting is real, and although many people have only "hunted" them with a gunny sack, there is a real bird that furnishes some good hunting, as well as good table fare.
The season on snipe opened Tuesday, Sept. 1, along with the dove season and continues through Wednesday, Dec. 16, with a daily limit of eight birds and 24 in possession. I have hunted snipe for more than 40 years and have yet to see a hunter with a limit.
Larry Thomas, Richmond, told me about snipe hunting many years ago. I had heard tales about how you go into the night armed with a gunny sack and are left holding the bag. However, Thomas told me, "The snipe is a real bird that is fun to hunt and really good eating."
I found out just how good they are one October day while hunting near Swan Lake. On the way to a goose pit near Sumner, I flushed a bird with a long bill and erratic flight. I knew it must be snipe, so I changed shells from No. 4 shot to No. 8’s. After missing the first shot, my first snipe fell on the second and I experienced my first success in hunting snipe.
After taking six birds, we fixed them for dinner and found out just how good they taste. Once a friend told me that he was like me at first, he did not think much about eating snipe, but after he tried one, he offered his son money to get him more. “They are surprisingly good," he said.
Since this first successful snipe hunt, I have bagged snipe nearly every season, both in north and south Missouri and usually have had no competition for the birds. There are few snipe hunters just like there are not many rail or woodcock hunters and that's fine with me.
Contrary to the old story about how easy snipe are to catch, for example, they do not go right up to the open mouth of a gunny sack. Hunting snipe has its challenges. Shooting a fast-flying snipe is akin to shooting at a fast flying, darting dove. Snipe are similar to woodcock at first sight, but they are smaller and faster.
On one hunt near the Missouri River, I shot a snipe and a woodcock and had both birds mounted to show people the difference, but those who were not hunters thought I was putting them on.
"There is no such thing as a snipe," they would say.
It reminds me of when my youngest son, David, was in school and took the Iowa Basic test. One question asked "Is the snipe; (A) a real bird, (B) an imaginary bird or (C) something else?"
David, having hunted snipe, marked (A). However, his answer was marked incorrect. He sent a letter including a photo of a snipe to prove his point. This question isn't on the test anymore.
One late October day, Paul Hoffman and I saw a flooded field on the way to Sumner where we saw some snipe feeding in a pool near the highway. We stopped and got permission to hunt the snipe, although the landowner thought we were not going to see any.
While we were hunting, several cars stopped and reminded us that the teal season was over. They never imagined we would be hunting snipe. However, we had a good short hunt and came away with six snipe.
There are two ways to hunt snipe. First time hunters usually go this way. Get a group of hunters together and agree which one will be the sack holder. Naturally, the task of holding the sack is the most coveted position of the hunt, as nothing is more exciting than watching a wild-eyed snipe spring from the underbrush in search of a safe place.
Also, the sack holder is the less strenuous part of the hunt. While everyone else tramples the bushes, the sack holder has the easy task of keeping the candle lit and tooting the whistle.
Seasoned snipers agree, for safety’s sake, the greenhorn must be assigned the responsibility of holding the gunny sack.
When the official sack holder has been chosen, the next thing to do is to clear all the leaves and dead brush where the candle will be placed so as to not start a big fire and scare the snipe. The sack holder is instructed on how to keep the mouth of the sack open. The candle is then lit and placed about a foot in front of the sack.
The light omitted from the candle will attract the snipe just like a bug-zapper attracts bugs. Nine times out of ten, if the sack holder remains still until the bull snipe runs by the candle, the rest of the flock will follow and the holder must quickly close the sack. It rarely happens, but once in a while the sack holder will fail to catch a single snipe during the night's hunt, not that the holder did anything wrong — most likely there just were not any birds in the area that night. After your first snipe hunt of this nature, a hunter is automatically enshrined into the realm of American snipe lore forevermore.
The other way to hunt snipe is to look for a marshy spot where the birds are feeding. When you find a place where the birds are, get ready for some fast action.
Few hunters get their limit of eight birds, but they do get some great hunting, unlike the sack holder. One bonus of snipe hunting is that the season on dove and rail is also open, so you may get shots at these small migratory birds while snipe hunting.
Remember, before you go snipe hunting, you need a migratory bird hunting permit. You might also take along a camera in case you bag a bird and prove to the nonbelievers that there is a real bird called snipe.
