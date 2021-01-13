December's Stockton Middle School students of the month for the character word enthusiastic are fifth-grader Jenna Black, sixth-grader Vivianna Lopez, seventh-grader Keziah Queen and eighth-grader Frankie Underwood.
JENNA BLACK, FIFTH GRADE
Jenna is always so kind. She always has a smile on her face and is ready to get busy! She is good at helping students or teachers if they need a hand. Her "sunshine" always brightens up our day.
VIVIANNA LOPEZ, SIXTH GRADE
Talk about enthusiastic ... She totally rocked it every day, celebrating the 10 days of Christmas — glitter, green eyelashes, totally decked out Christmas socks together with the whole matching outfit. Just so, so cute. We looked forward to seeing her every day, just to see what she was going to come up with.
KEZIAH QUEEN, SEVENTH GRADE
Keziah is truly a bright spot in our day. He always has a smile. He never complains. He always seems to be happy in class. He does his work with excellence. He is positive and encouraging to other students. He smiles and speaks to everyone. He is enthusiastic about everything he does, whether it is being friendly to others in the class, in the hall or answering questions in class. He brings joy to anyone around.
FRANKIE UNDERWOOD, EIGHTH GRADE
We love to see Frankie heading our way. We always know she is going to be up to something fun. She can brighten up any day with her wild and crazy attitude.
