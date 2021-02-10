January's Stockton Middle School students of the month selected for the character word “passionate,” are fifth grader Charli Burns, sixth grader Lydia Cook, seventh grader Katelyn Cook, and eighth grade Eve O'Brien. These students received a $50 Walmart gift card courtesy of the Stockton Sertoma Club.
Charli is passionate about learning. She is a good listener and a hard worker. Anytime she does not understand the objective, she will ask questions. If she feels she still needs extra practice, Charli will grab a Chromebook during seventh hour and work on IXL.
Charli has multiple things in life which she loves with her whole heart. She is willing to go after what she wants, she works hard and she does not waver from her values.
Lydia shows her passion for life through her enjoyment of her friends and her learning. In her quiet and positive manner, Lydia is kind, considerate and caring to her friends and classmates. She helps where needed and listens with interest and/or concern.
Lydia works diligently on every task assigned, making sure she is completing the work accurately and to the best of her ability. She is very conscientious and passionate about being successful. Lydia also is excited and passionate about every type of art project she is introduced to.
Katelyn is very passionate about the Chiefs! There is never a doubt when you see Katelyn that she loves her football team — especially Mahomes. She is cheerful and absolutely brightens up the room if she is allowed to talk about her team. Katelyn is passionate about the Chiefs, and then her grades. She comes in early on some mornings to review the lessons or do what she can to reinforce what she has learned in class.
Eve is an extremely passionate student. When she approaches a project, she is all in and excited. Every morning, Eve has given up her time to make sure that we all stay safe and healthy. She volunteered to make sure that everyone all received a mask and a cheerful hello. Her passion for making others feel happy shows through — even when she is still sleepy. Thank you, Eve. Her smile first thing in the morning is appreciated, even if it is hidden under a mask.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.