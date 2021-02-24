Simmons Bank shares appreciation for SVFD

As wintry weather caused havoc, power outages and numerous emergency situations across Cedar County last week, administrative staff from Simmons Bank, Stockton, used the evening of Wednesday, Feb. 17, to show the local financial institution's appreciation and support for volunteer emergency personnel.
Leaders from the local Simmons Bank branch charitably provided a meal of pulled pork sandwiches paired with homemade side dishes and desserts from Nard's Kitchen, Dadeville, to local firefighters as a means to support small business and share its thanks for the selfless service the all-volunteer staff of the Stockton Volunteer Fire Department provides to the Cedar County area.
Pictured from left are Simmons Bank's commercial administration assistant Amber Fidler, SVFD captain John Wilson, firefighter Miles Brite, captain John Pate, firefighters Chris Pitcher and Christy Shrock, and Simmons Bank community executive Rick Brown, as the group poses for a photo at the onset of Wednesday's appreciation dinner held at the SVFD's Hank Smith Station located at 201 S. High St., Stockton.
