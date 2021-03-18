Recently, Simmons Bank in Stockton introduced its new branch manager, Haleigh Nelson. Nelson is a native of Stockton as she originally moved from Nebraska her freshman year of high school. Currently, Nelson resides outside of Fair Play with her high school sweetheart and child.
Haleigh attended Pittsburg State University for her education where she majored in physical education.
“I was supposed to be a P.E. teacher,” Nelson said. “But I came back home on a summer and started working at Commerce Bank then fell in love with it. Way more than I thought I would.”
Prior to receiving the new position, Nelson served as an insurance agent for Mid-Missouri Agency for three years. Before that, Nelson worked at Commerce Bank as well as Mid-Missouri Bank.
“It was so exciting to receive the new position,” Nelson said. “I have been in banking for 11 years from going to a teller all the way to a branch manager. It is really a dream come true. Very exciting.”
Nelson added, “I am excited to bring back a hometown touch and love to this bank. I like to bring the community, the love and hometown feel back here. I am excited to grow and show that we are still a standing pillar in the community.”
Along with Nelson, El Dorado Springs resident Nikki (Friar) Allison was promoted as a Retail Operations Manager for Simmons Bank's St. Louis, Columbia, Sedalia, and Kansas City markets.
Nikki will manage operations, security and compliance performance of the retail banks within her assigned communities. In the new position Nikki will work with various community/market presidents, market retail leaders and branch managers to provide input for all operational key performance indicators in those designated markets.
Nikki started working at the El Dorado Springs branch in 2011, and assumed the role of Branch Manager in 2017. Nikki is married to Troy Allison (Allison Tire). They will continue to reside in El Dorado Springs.
Nikki said of the career move, "I've really enjoyed serving our customers here in El Dorado Springs and other branches in the area and the relationships I have built over the years will last a lifetime. I'm going to miss assisting local people I know so well. We also have the best team here in El Dorado Springs that a manager could ask for. I'm truly excited for this new opportunity and growing within our organization."
