While researching aquaculture, I came across silviculture. Now, these two topics are completely unrelated, other than the fact they both are forms of agriculture.
Part of being agriculturists means we are good stewards of the land. Silviculture is growing and caring for trees. Most of the time when implementing silviculture you are harvesting, planting, thinning and prescribing burns for forests. In a way, silviculture is like being a forest doctor.
Treatments for forests involving thinning are made to help make the forest better in terms of growth and quality. Other treatments involve harvesting, but this only happens to older trees. The reason this usually is done is to allow for the planting of a new group of trees.
By doing these tasks, it can help improve wildlife habitats so they remain preserved for future generations. Many of these things most landowners do already.
Now, obviously it has been really windy recently, so I would not recommend burning off your land just yet – but I know my family has always burned off brush and their woods are always healthy.
For me, it was just interesting learning that was a word for properly caring for woodland areas and forests.
To learn more information, check out https://www.fs.usda.gov/.
Schiereck is the El Dorado Springs FFA chapter president.
