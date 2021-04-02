Nothing gets people excited this time of the year like the thought of finding mushrooms. A true treasure hunt, it is an addiction like no other. We are entering the time when fishing is at its best, turkey hunting is on the horizon and the black morels and beefsteak mushrooms are starting to pop up.
Veteran mushroom hunters have started to find some of the beefsteaks recently and we usually find the first black morels around Saturday, March 27.
A lot of people are not familiar with the black morels and pass them up while waiting for the larger golden morels to start popping up in April. This could be a big mistake because the blacks are excellent table fare although they are harder to see in the shadows in the woods of late March.
Mushroom hunters like Jack Williams, Kansas City, said, “I had heard about the black morels, but I had never looked for them until a friend brought me some several years ago and I tried them.”
“Ever since then, I am out here looking for them in late March,” Williams said. “I guess I had never started mushroom hunting early enough to really hunt the blacks, but not anymore."
Those tasty morels are the most popular of all the wild mushrooms, and for good reason. They taste like sirloin steak, but there are virtually no calories. They are the easiest to identify and the safest to pick. Hunting them can be a healthy, natural and great family activity. It is like a treasure hunt, yet you need no special equipment to find them and no permit is needed to hunt them, at least not yet.
The late Larry Lonik, known as the "mushroom man" once told me that to enjoy the morels long after spring has passed, they need to be preserved. This can be done by dehydrating, freezing or canning them, but the best way with the least chance of spoilage is drying them.
The morels can be dried by one of several methods including a dehydrator. After they are completely dry, put them in a paper bag and keep them in a dry place and they will last for years.
To use, put them in cold water for a couple of hours and cook them just as you would fresh ones. Do not throw the colored water away because it makes good gravy and stock. Just last week, a friend had the last of last year's morels and they were excellent.
Should you be really lucky, you might find a friend who likes to hunt morels, but is afraid to eat them. I found such a friend several years ago. George wanted to go hunting for morels with me, so I took him along and showed him where the morels might be hiding.
We got into a big bunch of them and we each filled a mesh bag with golden morels. The best news came when we arrived at his home. He handed me the bag of the morels he had picked and said, "I don't think I want any".
I did not hesitate and took the bag of treasures he had found. Of course, after that trip, I always checked to see if he wanted to go mushroom hunting with me. Those kinds of friends are hard to find.
Several signs it is nearing mushroom time include seeing yellow daffodils are at their peak and turkey gobblers starting to sound off. It is a great time of the year for the outdoor person as nature comes alive.
