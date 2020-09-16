With a patriotic remembrance and a moment of silence dedicated to the victims and families on the 19th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, Stockton High School opened their senior night pre-game festivities with true Tiger pride the evening of Friday, Sept. 11, under the lights at Joe Price Stadium.
Light rain, cooler temperatures and a play-clock delay hampered the momentum of the opening portion of the first quarter as the Stockton Tigers faced off against the Bears of Butler.
The Bears won the toss, elected to defer and the first quarter began with Butler striking first, putting six on the board in the first five minutes.
After a blocked point-after attempt, the Tigers took possession and marched to midfield before punting back to the Bears.
Several changes of possession followed, along with two additional touchdowns from the Bears, as the Tigers struggled to counteract the Butler offensive looks and packages early in the game.
At the end of the first quarter, the Tigers had yet to find the endzone, while the Bears made three separate trips across the goal line and put a combined 20 points on the scoreboard.
Answering once, the Tigers punched in a touchdown in the second quarter and followed the endzone trip with a successful point-after to put 7 points on the books before the half.
Though the wet fall weather was a continual factor for field conditions and ball control, much of the Friday night bout belonged to the Bears.
Several big breakaway plays provided a few first downs and some late-game hope to the Tigers, but none materialized in the endzone during the game’s second half.
Ultimately, when the clock hit zero at the end of the fourth quarter, the Bears came out victorious with a final score of 49-7.
Looking ahead, SHS will use homefield advantage to their benefit as they face the Buffalo Bison at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at Joe Price Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.