Stockton High School announces two students, one girl and one boy, have been selected for the student of the month award for October.
This award will be given each month during the 2020-21 school year, and it is to recognize the Stockton High School students who have distinguished themselves through outstanding achievements in extracurricular activities, academics, leadership, good citizens, service to their school and service to the community.
The sponsors, Simmons Bank and the Cedar County Republican, would like to introduce you to the SHS students of the month for October.
The young man receiving the Student of the Month award for September is Tyler Johnson. Tyler is a junior at SHS and the son of Doug and Amy Johnson.
Tyler is or has been a member of cross country, track, FBLA, student council, band, math team, student ambassadors and “greater than us” Bible devotion club.
Tyler’s awards include student of the month, student of the week, student body president, letterman cross country and track, state cross country team, FBLA state and national qualifier, class of 2020 president, Poetry Out Loud local winner and second at regionals, and band state qualifier in small ensemble.
Tyler is an employee of Evans Drugs in Stockton and is a member of First Southern Baptist Church Youth Group.
The young woman receiving the Student of the Month Award for October is Abby Flora. Abby is a junior at SHS and the daughter of Jim and Sara Flora.
Abby is or has been a member of FTA, FBLA, STEP, Spirit Club, basketball and softball.
Abby’s awards include student of the week, student of the month, A-B honor roll, basketball and softball letter winner.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.