Stockton High School announces two students, one girl and one boy, have been selected for the student of the month award for November.
The award is to recognize the Stockton High School students who have distinguished themselves through outstanding achievements in extra-curricular activities, academics, leadership, good citizenship, service to their school and service to the community.
The sponsors, Simmons Bank and the Cedar County Republican, would like to introduce you to the Stockton High School students of the month for November.
The boy receiving the student of the month award for November is Aaron Bradshaw. Aaron is a junior at SHS and the son of Mark and Kathy Bradshaw.
Aaron is or has been a member of cross country, student council, FBLA, NHS, global alliance, math team, Spanish club, theatre and e-Sports.
Aaron’s awards include student of the month, student of the week, FBLA districts first and second place, FBLA state 6th and 8th place, math team 4th place, first team algebra team and all “A” honor roll.
Aaron is a member of the Boy Scouts of America with the rank of Eagle Scout and attends the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints Young Men.
The girl receiving the student of the month award for November is Emma Black. Emma is a junior at SHS and the daughter of David and Stephanie Black.
Emma is or has been a member of track, cross country, FBLA, Greater Than Us Devotion Club, Global Alliance, Science Club and Student Council.
Emma’s awards include student of the week, student of the month, track and cross country letter winner and FBLA nationals.
