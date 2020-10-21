Athleticism was in the air as parents, family, students, teammates and area spectators enjoyed a number of heated match ups during an all-day volleyball tourney featuring numerous teams from across the Ozarks on Saturday, Oct. 17, at the Stockton High School gymnasium.
Teams competed throughout the day seeking to earn top honors in the annual tournament as local, regional and district rivals all participated with tremendous effort and sportsmanship.
While several teams were eliminated early, local favorites — the Lady Tigers of Stockton and the Lady Bulldogs of El Dorado Springs — both remained tough against all respective opposition.
After the digs, sets and spikes came to a final halt, the Lady Bulldogs of El Dorado Springs ultimately topped the bracket at day's end and took home top honors by finishing in first place.
The Lady Tigers of Stockton finished a strong second and the Lady Vikings of Parkview High School, Springfield, finished third.
The Lady Tigers paired off against the Lady Eagles of Fair Grove at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 20; however, results of this match were not available at time of press.
Moving ahead, the Tigers' volleyball team looks to use home court advantage to their benefit as the team plays host to the Indians of Strafford at 5:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 22, in Stockton.
