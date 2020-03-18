The Stockton Community Teachers Association is hosting the board of education candidate forum at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 19, in the library of Stockton High School located at 1 Tiger Drive.
Candidates will respond to questions during a moderated forum and also will be available to engage with community members after the formal portion of the event.
Light refreshments will be served and interested community members from the Stockton R-I school district are encouraged to attend.
