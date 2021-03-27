The presentation of Stockton High School’s student of the award goes to one girl and one boy of Stockton High School.
This award will be given each month during the 2020-21 school year to recognize the Stockton High School students who have distinguished themselves through outstanding achievements in extracurricular activities, academics, leadership, good citizenship, service to their school and service to the community.
The sponsors, Simmons Bank and the Cedar County Republican, would like to introduce the SHS students of the month for February.
The boy receiving the February award is Andrew Worthington. Andrew is a junior at SHS and the son of Brian Worthington and Jena Rains.
Andrew is or has been a member of art club, basketball manager, the school play and boys golf.
The girl receiving the student of the month award for February is Bianca McBride. Bianca is a senior at SHS and the granddaughter of Donna McBride.
Bianca is or has been a member of FFA, FBLA, Global Alliance and Track.
