Seeking their first varsity win of the year, the Stockton High School varsity football Tigers hit the road and headed south to face off against the Indians of Strafford the evening of Friday, Oct. 16.
The first quarter of the Friday night matchup was very much a defensive back-and-forth for both teams as Strafford only found the endzone once — owning the quarter’s only six points.
Though hard-fought, the second quarter’s points all collectively belonged to Strafford as Stockton worked the field several times without a trip to the endzone.
Following halftime, the Tigers answered once in the third quarter with a touchdown and successful two-point conversion. Despite severl different looks and adjustments, the Tigers could not manage to stop the machine-like momentum of the Strafford offense — who added 23 of their own points to the board in the third quarter, as well.
Several stops were made by Stockton defensive efforts in the fourth quarter, holding to just six points. However, several miscues and offensive struggles kept the Tigers from answering another Indian touchdown.
When the fourth quarter’s clock ran out, the scoreboard was showing 51-8 in the Indians’ favor as Stockton struggled on both sides of the ball during the second half of the game.
“We had several mistakes that were within our control that hurt us,” SHS head coach Luke Rader said of the Tigers’ performance. “No one person can take the blame, as it was almost always a different person from play-to-play. But self-inflicted mistakes combined with Strafford playing good, sound defense made it hard to move the ball.”
Speaking to his team’s strength and progress, Rader said the team will not lose sight of what is in front of them as a group while continuing to find improvement in the weeks ahead.
“The thing we will try to stress this week is the same as every week: we need to have a great week of practice to improve and play our best game of the season.”
Moving forward and looking ahead, the Tigers next gridiron bout has yet to be determined.
Based on a recent cancellation by the Wildcats of Greenfield, the SHS athletic department currently is seeking a replacement opponent for the game originally scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday, Oct 25.
No replacement team had been announced as of press time Tuesday, Oct. 20.
