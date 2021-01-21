The presentation of the student of the month award goes to one girl and one boy of Stockton High School. This award will be given each month during the 2020-21 school year to recognize the SHS students who have distinguished themselves through outstanding achievements in extracurricular activities, academics, leadership, good citizenship, service to their school and service to the community.
The sponsors, Simmons Bank and the Cedar County Republican, would like to introduce readers to the SHS students of the month for December.
The boy receiving the award for December is Caleb Morton. Caleb is a SHS senior and the son of Scott and Leah Morton.
Caleb is or has been a member of science club, FBLA, NHS, student council, student ambassadors and math team.
Caleb’s awards include student of the month, student of the week, second in social media campaign, FBLA districts and second in health administration; FBLA districts.
The girl receiving the student of the month award for December is Danielle Davidson. Danielle is a SHS senior and the daughter of Bill and Kelli Davidson.
Danielle is or has been a member of student council, FBLA, science club, greater than us devotion club, global alliance and FTA.
Danielle’s awards include sixth in Parlaw, FBLA state and third in FFA parlaw.
