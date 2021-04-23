In a previous edition of the Cedar County Republican, near the beginning of last December, the CCR covered a local alumni, who is heading to another country.
Gunner Bothman, a 2019 Stockton High School graduate and current attendee of Missouri State University, was scheduled to take part in a six-month independent learning program at Hebrew University in Jerusalem.
Due to the COVID pandemic, Bothman’s trip had been canceled as cases rose in the Israeli area. The borders of Israel had been closed for a four-month period.
“With a lot of patience I’ve had to learn, I have decided to defer until the next semester … the fall of 2021 semester,” Bothman said.
Gunner added he had the option to attend in the spring semester but due to the limited amount of time, he went with the next best option. Bothman also added the time he has spent waiting on the trip has opened doors to better options once moved to Israel.
New opportunities for Gunner include a summer internship with an Israeli media center. Bothman is set to begin the internship on Tuesday, June 1. Bothman will be interning the entire summer and semester at Tazpit Press Service in Jerusalem (aka TPS). At TPS, Gunner will be doing anything from managing social media, to photography, to reporting in Israel, to article organization and publications.
The coursework selected will include Hebrew and Arabic language studies, foreign and international relations as well as current Israeli and Palestinian issues.
“I’ve just always had an interest in the area,” Bothman added. “How culturally diverse it is and of course I grew up learning about Israel and the church.”
Gunner added he is mostly excited about immersing himself into the culture. Bothman added he will try to be as local as possible while also perfecting his language ability.
Bothman is expected to leave on Monday, May 31, for a Tuesday, June 1, arrival. Following arrival, Bothman is expected to be in Israel until the end of December 2021 or the beginning of January 2022. The return date is dependent upon the completion of classes and coursework.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.