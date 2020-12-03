Many throughout the greater Stockton area know Gunner Bothman, a 2019 Stockton High School graduate and current honor-roll junior at Missouri State University.
Starting in late January of 2021, Bothman will broaden his educational and worldly experience by taking part in a six-month independent learning program at Hebrew University in Jerusalem.
Breaking from his education at MSU, Bothman said the independent program he opted to take advantage of allowed him to make his own coursework selections and provides him a firsthand opportunity to see a part of the world he calls “fascinating.”
“This is something I considered for awhile now,” Bothman said. “It's something I've wanted to do and I have a lot of educational, personal and religious interest in that area. Jerusalem is a big melting pot of three of the world's major religions and it’s always held my attention.”
Bothman said the coursework he has selected will include Hebrew and Arabic language studies, foreign and international relations, as well as current Israeli and Palestinian issues.
“The world is bigger than the U.S.,” Bothman said. “There are endless diverse opinions we need to understand, and that's a big part of my reasoning for choosing this path of study.”
In looking ahead, Bothman said his independent studies abroad likely will be applied to graduate degree work in the future, as well as hold professional relevance for possible career paths in government or a role in higher education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.