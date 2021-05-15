The El Dorado Springs Art and Journalism Departments hosted the inaugural fine arts gala from Friday, May 7-Saturday, May 8, upstairs in the old community building on the square.
The original idea for the event came in 2019, before COVID hit. As COVID sent the world into a tailspin, it gave event coordinators more time to think about exactly what needed to happen. According to Amber Francis and Sheila Benham, the event quickly grew in scope and scale. It soon not only encompassed the art and journalism departments, but also the agriculture as well as the family and consumer sciences department.
Students and faculty soon transformed the upstairs of the community building in the park into a fine arts spectacular which included 160 feet of constructed display space. The event included faux stained glass windows, elegant curtain lighting, lighted walkways, music, food, beverages and an air of elegance.
Over 32 El Dorado Springs businesses sponsored the weekend event. Almost 100 students participated in the event, as well.
Other upcoming fine arts performances for the school district include; 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 11 – Spring Choir Concert; 7 p.m. Friday, May 14 – Spring Band Concert; and 7 p.m. Sunday, May 16 – High School Graduation.
