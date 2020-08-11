Rebecca Jameson. Let’s see what y’all think when in October schools have to close again….
Shannon Esrey. NO!!
Jennifer Schies. No...if people can protest, we can go to games. If people are worried, stay home.
Sandy Le Page Ferracio. I have an idea! Remember the game pong? Just have everybody play online!!!! No problem with crowds!!!!
Jodi Watts Graves. No. I agree with Jennifer Schies if they can protest, or have summer sports and summerr school and people can shop all over we can watxh our kids play ball.
Melissa Norman-Smith. Absolutely NOT!!!
Carey Hartline. NO.
Kaitlyn Cauthon. No.
Carla Lowe. No.
Karen Roberts. NO.
Georgetta Bransletter. No.
Nichole Red Marshall. No.
Crissy Reeder. No.
