After months of preparing, rehearsing and competitions, more than a dozen area teens competed for the title of Black Walnut Festival queen.
This year, the 59th annual BWF saw 14 candidates enter the field and Saedee Sherwood, Dadeville, take top honors as the 2019 BWF queen.
Showing poise and integrity in receiving top honors, Sherwood shared kind words of support and encouragement with her fellow competitors at the end of the evening’s highly anticipated event.
Sherwood will move on to compete in additional pageants at the state level later in the year.
