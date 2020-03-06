According to a Cedar County Sherriff’s Office press release, at approximately 7:50 a.m. Sergeant Clay Jeffries took a report of a stolen 1998 Ford F-150 pickup truck in Jerico Springs. The vehicle was reportedly seen traveling west from the area a few minutes earlier.
Sheriff James McCrary responded to the area, located and stopped the stolen truck at approximately 8:05 a.m., as the vehicle was traveling east on 1550 Road, north of Jerico Springs.
At the time of the stop, the truck was being driven by Jeremiah D. Brandell, age 45.
Brandell was arrested and charged with class D felony stealing of a motor vehicle and currently is being held in Cedar County jail on $15,000 bond.
A female passenger, Nina H. Decker, 29, also was arrested during the course of the investigation. Decker, also currently in Cedar County custody, is being held on warrants from Miller County and El Dorado Springs.
Additionally, a small amount of methamphetamine and paraphernalia was seized and further drug-related charges are pending.
Jeffries and Deputy Jonathon Schwalm also responded to assist with the arrests and follow-up investigatory efforts.
As with any criminal case, it should be remembered a charge is merely an accusation and all defendants are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.