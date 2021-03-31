On the morning of Wednesday, March 11, the Red Barn Café & Hen House Bakery lit ablaze as local fire departments gathered together to put the fire out. Firefighters battled the fire Wednesday morning
The incident happened around five in the morning.
During the morning of the fire, Cedar County had been bombarded with copious amounts of lightning and thunder, which is believed by many to be the cause of the incident. Others have speculated the incident may have been a wiring issue.
Nonetheless, the entire Stockton community has been deeply affected by the loss of the building.
As of Friday, March 26, no update has been provided on the cause of the fire.
“No update as of right now,” Sheriff James McCrary said. “Waiting on word back from the fire marshall.”
Stockton Volunteer Fire Dept. Chief Kenney Daniels commented on Friday, as well, stating, “I have not heard anything back from the fire marshall. I have talked to the insurance investigator and he was basically giving the same information the fire marshall had. That is all I have at this time. Nothing else.”
The Cedar County Republican will continue to bring updates on the matter.
