As the corona virus pandemic, social distancing recommendations and different temporary operational measures in most every sense imaginable still are affecting the region’s daily routines, the giving spirit and neighborly comradery in Cedar County has not been stifled.
Throughout the month of June, every Friday morning will see volunteers come together passing out fresh produce supplied by the United States Department of Agriculture to members of the Stockton community.
Speaking directly to how Stockton was selected to participate in the program, school administration jovially referred to the opportunity as “almost a happy accident.”
“When I saw this [food program was available], I applied on behalf of the district sort of on a whim,” retiring Stockton R-I School District superintendent Dr. Shannon Snow said. “Honestly, I thought it was a longshot, you know? I really didn’t expect a response and just figured applying for this [program] couldn’t hurt.”
Snow said her skepticism went from almost-certain to nonexistent in less than half an hour after she completed the program’s application.
“About twenty minutes after submitting the application, a representative from the USDA called to ask if we could take an entire semi-truck full of pallets.”
Snow said she accepted and immediately began notifying school faculty, staff and community volunteers to help coordinate the receipt, unloading and distribution of more than 800 boxes of fresh, domestically-grown produce to anyone and everyone in the greater Stockton area.
“It’s every Friday in the month of June,” Snow said. “We’ll be here at the school passing this out rain or shine. There are no strings attached, no income requirements, it’s available to anyone who can use it.”
In furthering the sense of community, a small portion of last week’s haul was sent to Fair Play for local distribution, and more than 1,600 boxes of healthy, American-grown produce already has been provided to Stockton residents, with just as much to come in the weeks ahead.
“It’s a great thing for the community and a neat thing to be a part of,” Snow said. “Things like this go a long way and all levels of the school and the community have been overwhelmingly willing to help get this food to where it’s needed.”
In the weeks ahead, beginning at 9 a.m. on Fridays through the month of July, anyone in the community looking to pick up a box of fresh fruit, greens and vegetables is encouraged to come through the Stockton R-I town campus circle drive on South Street and claim a box.
Volunteers for the food distribution are encouraged and food items are available on a first come, first served basis while supplies last.
Additional information regarding volunteering and food pickup details can be obtained by visiting the Stockton R-I School District Facebook page.
