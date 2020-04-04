The Shady Hill Club met at Humansville Senior Center, where we enjoyed a lunch of Fried Chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, homemade dinner roll, a fresh green salad,
and to top it off, a desert of blackberry pie with ice cream. We were also treated to home made pies made by Dixie one of our members. After catching up on conversations and sharing with each other.
President Nora Garver called our meeting to order and we started out with a devotion given
by Carol Hickman. It was all about leap year and how it only comes once every four years. Carol explained how it came to be, and it came to an awesome conclusion. Carol then said she realized that our God is very awesome. We enjoyed her conclusion and agreed with her our God is certainly awesome. Our devotion next month will be given by Charlotte Bays.
Our roll call for this month was, "When spring comes, what is the first thing you want to do?”
We had a variety of answers, but most agreed planting gardens when things dry out a bit, too. There were some including cleaning, too. It's all in a day’s work right, ladies?
Our roll call was answered by Charlotte Bays, Dixie Christensen, Lois Coffin, Nora Garver, Laura Hake, Carol Hickman, Winnie Lira, Carolyn Mershon, Judy Nichols, Shirley Potts, Peggy Reed and Shirley Weston.
President Nora Garver reported on absent members — we hope to see Beverly back next
month all better. The minutes of February's meeting were read by our secretary, Peggy; and the treasurer, Shirley Potts, gave her report.
New business was discussed and we will discuss more next meeting.
Our visitors for the month of March were Charles Bays, Ken Potts and Don Reed.
We adjourned our meeting with a prayer by Dixie Christensen.
Next month, the club will meet at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 8, at Humansville Senior center where we will enjoy another fabulous meal together.
