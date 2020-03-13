With spring swiftly approaching, the chances for severe weather increase as we see seasonal warming, increased rainfall and humidity. What can people do to keep themselves safe from dangerous weather events?
Taking a few steps toward being prepared is something all households should do. The following points are beneficial to anyone concerned about severe weather situations:
•Prep a few supplies in case of power loss or evacuation. Having a bag of necessities ready in case of emergency is an inexpensive way to be prepared. A few non-perishable food items, bottled water, a flashlight with extra batteries and a weather radio can all be fit into a small bag or backpack, then stored in an easily accessible spot should short-term supplies be needed.
•Have a safe space designated. Having a storm safe area designated in your home or place of business is another way to be more prepared. Communicate this to any family members or co-workers so everyone is aware of where to go in case of severe weather.
•Make sure you have an exit plan when seeking shelter in another location. If seeking shelter in a designated area outside your current location, know your exit plan from any structure and the route to travel to reach a storm safe area or tornado shelter.
According to Arlo Rupke, Cedar County emergency management director, there are three locations in Stockton designated as storm safe areas. These are the Cedar County Courthouse, 113 South St.; the lower level/parking area under the Cedar County Jail, 202 S. High; and First Southern Baptist Church, 405 W. Englewood.
All three areas will be open to the public when Cedar County is under a tornado warning.
Jarrod Schiereck, El Dorado Springs police chief and city emergency management director, said El Dorado Springs does not currently coordinate with local businesses or facilities which offer space for safe areas during sever weather; however, the city is visiting the issue in the coming year to assess options for potential designated storm safe areas.
Tornado Safety Rules
•If you are in a home or small business:
Go to the basement or a small interior room such as a closet, bathroom or interior hallway without windows on the lowest level. Put as many walls between yourself and the outside as possible. If possible, get under something sturdy, such as a heavy table, or use a mattress to protect yourself from flying debris. Most injuries associated with high winds are from flying debris, so remember to protect your head. If available, put on a bicycle or motorcycle helmet to protect yourself from head injuries.
•If you are in a large business, school, hospital, shopping center or factory:
Go to the designated shelter area. If a shelter area is not available, the best place is to go to an interior hallway on the lowest level. Stay away from the structurally weaker portions of buildings, such as windows and rooms with expansive roofs, which are more likely to collapse when tornadoes strike.
•If you are in a mobile home or home on stilts:
Get out and take shelter in a sturdy building or storm shelter. If there is not one nearby, take shelter in the most interior room that has no windows, such as an interior bathroom or closet.
•If you are caught in a vehicle:
Get out and into a sturdy shelter. If one is not available nearby, get to a low spot and cover your head from flying debris. Do not take cover under an overpass as this does not provide adequate shelter during a tornado and can cause increased wind speeds due to a tunneling effect.
•Do not waste time opening windows in an attempt to prevent damage to a building: The old belief damage to a structure could result from rapid pressure changes during a tornado is not true. It will not make any difference in a tornado if a window is open or not.
