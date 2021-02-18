A woman suffered serious injuries in a Cedar County wreck on Friday, Feb. 12.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Mark A. Baker, 38, Dunnegan, was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Corvette with passenger Sonja L. Baker, 35, Dunnegan, on Mo. 39 south of Route Z, two miles south of Stockton.
The wreck occurred at around 9:49 p.m. as Mark lost control, crossed the center of the roadway and collided with a 17-year-old female of Stockton, who was driving a 2005 Ford Taurus and was not named by the MSHP, the report stated.
Sonja Baker suffered serious injuries from the wreck, and Mark suffered minor injuries. They were both transported to Mercy Hospital in Springfield. The juvenile was not reported to have injuries, according to the report.
It was unknown if the Bakers were wearing seat belts, the report stated. Both vehicles received extensive damage from the wreck and were towed by Mike’s Crane and Wrecker.
Trooper A.M. Jeffreys investigated the wreck.
