The presentation of the Student of the Month award goes to one girl and one boy of Stockton High School. This award will be given each month during the 2020-2021 school year, and it is to
recognize the SHS students who have distinguished themselves through outstanding achievements in extracurricular activities, academics, leadership, good citizenship, service to their school and service to the community.
The sponsors, Simmons Bank, Stockton, and the Cedar County Republican would like to introduce you to the Stockton High School students of the month for September.
The young man receiving the Student of the Month award for September is Lathan Farwell. Lathan is an SHS senior and the son of Derek and Teresa Farwell.
Lathan is or has been a member of FBLA, Math Club, Science Club and NHS.
Lathan’s awards include student of the month, student of the week, second place in FBLA social media and FBLA personal finance.
Lathan is an employee of Evans Drugs, Stockton, and enjoys building computer systems and fishing on Stockton Lake.
The young woman receiving the student of the month award for September is Stella Bahr.
Stella is a senior at SHS and the daughter of Dan and Tiffany Bahr.
Stella is or has been a member of cross country, student council, STEP, FTA, FBLA and publications.
Stella’s awards include student of the week, student of the month, second place in FBLA hospitality management and A/B honor roll.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.