Dear Editor,
To seniors in the southwest area, I am sure you have heard of the enhanced medicare votes in the loom in Missouri Senate.
The enhanced medicare is very important to seniors. As you know, being a senior means we cannot go back and redo our youth and our trade or get on the way we made our living or prepared for our senior years.
As your Silver Hair Legislator, I cannot tell you how to vote. I must remain neutral. I can tell you of what the Silver Hair people wants you to know about any House or Senate Bills of the Assembly in Missouri.
My friend, Larry Pursley, in the House cannot take sides. We only will tell you about legislation that will affect seniors. Larry will tell you about legislation affecting seniors. Larry will check the house bills. I will cover the Senate bills. Again, please feel free to contact Larry or I and we will give advice as to what the Silver Hair Legislator will oppose, amend or endorse on a House or Senate bill.
In August last year, we the people voted yes with 53 percent of the vote. This is important. Please feel free to call to talk. Thank you.
Ernie Rucker
S.H.L. Senate
Stockton
