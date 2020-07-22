Korth Center
309 W. Englewood Dr., Stockton, 276-5306
Wednesday, July 22: Beef stroganoff, broccoli, stewed tomatoes, wheat roll and cherry crisp.
Thursday, July 23: Grilled turkey and swiss, potato wedges, California vegetables, wheat bun and a cinnamon roll.
Friday, July 24: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, wheat roll and cook’s feature.
Monday, July 27: Baked fish, stewed tomatoes, spinach, garlic bread and lemonade cake.
Tuesday, July 28: Honey balsamic chicken, Italian vegetables, baby baker potatoes, wheat roll and oatmeal cookies.
Wednesday, July 29: Brat, California Blend, rosemary roasted potatoes, wheat bun and banana cake.
El Dorado Springs Senior Center
604 S. Forrest St., El Dorado, (417) 876-5574
Wednesday, July 22: Ham and beans, honey carrots, spinach, corn bread and a cinnamon roll.
Thursday, July 23: Lemon pepper chicken, broccoli, stewed tomatoes, wheat roll and cherry crisp.
Friday, July 24: Meatloaf sandwich, roasted garlic mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, wheat bread and cook’s feature.
Monday, July 27: Lasagna, Italian vegetables, spinach, garlic bread and lemonade cake.
Tuesday, July 28: Honey balsamic chicken, stewed tomatoes, baby baker potatoes, wheat roll and oatmeal cookies.
Wednesday, July 29: Cheeseburger, California bread, rosemary roasted potatoes, wheat bun and banana cake.
