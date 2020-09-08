Korth Center
309 W. Englewood Dr., Stockton, 276-5306
Wednesday, Sept. 9: Smothered pork chops, yams, broccoli, wheat roll and chocolate chip cookies.
Thursday, Sept. 10: Cashew chicken with rice, oriental vegetables, cauliflower, wheat roll and snickerdoodle cookies.
Friday, Sept. 11: Meatloaf sandwich, roasted garlic mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, wheat bread and cook’s feature.
Monday, Sept. 14: Barbecue riblet, normandy blend vegetables, baked beans, wheat bun and brownies.
Tuesday, Sept. 15: Swiss steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, Italian vegetables, wheat roll and baked pineapple.
Wednesday, Sept. 16: Ham and beans, honey carrots, spinach, corn bread and cinnamon roll.
El Dorado Springs Senior Center
604 S. Forrest St., El Dorado, (417) 876-5574
Wednesday, Sept. 9: Pineapple ham, yams, peas, wheat roll and chocolate chip cookies.
Thursday, Sept. 10: Fried fish, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, hushpuppies and poppy seed cake.
Friday, Sept. 11: Sausage gravy and biscuits, spiced peaches, hash browns, biscuit and rose applesauce.
Monday, Sept. 14: Barbecue pork, Normandy blend vegetables, baked beans, wheat bun and brownies.
Tuesday, Sept. 15: Sloppy joes, roasted red potatoes, California blend vegetables, wheat bun and baked pineapple.
Wednesday, Sept. 16: Chicken A La King, peas, spinach, biscuit and cinnamon roll.
