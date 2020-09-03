Korth Center
309 W. Englewood Dr., Stockton, 276-5306
Wednesday, Sept. 2: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, peas, wheat bun and lemon bars.
Thursday, Sept. 3: Roast turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, normandy vegetables, wheat roll and cherry starburst cake.
Friday. Sept. 4: Fried catfish, stewed tomatoes, French fries, hushpuppies and cook’s feature.
Monday, Sept. 7: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, wheat roll and poppy seed cake.
Tuesday, Sept. 8: Chicken alfredo, peas, normandy blend vegetables, wheat roll and carrot cake.
Wednesday, Sept. 9: Smothered pork chops, yams, broccoli, wheat roll and chocolate chip cookies.
El Dorado Springs Senior Center
604 S. Forrest St., El Dorado, (417) 876-5574
Wednesday, Sept. 2: Meatloaf, baby baked potatoes, Italian vegetables, wheat bun and lemon bars.
Thursday, Sept. 3: Cashew chicken with rice, Midori vegetables, broccoli, wheat roll and cherry starburst cake.
Friday, Sept. 4: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, wheat roll and cook’s feature.
Monday, Sept. 7: Closed in observance of labor day.
Tuesday, Sept. 8: Ham and beans, spinach, Normandy blend vegetables, wheat roll and carrot cake.
Wednesday, Sept. 9: Pineapple ham, yams, peas, wheat roll and chocolate chip cookies.
