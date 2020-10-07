Korth Center
309 W. Englewood Dr., Stockton, 276-5306
Wednesday, Oct. 7: Apple chicken with rice, normandy vegetables, green beans, wheat roll and bread pudding.
Thursday, Oct. 8: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, honey carrots, wheat roll and chocolate cake.
Friday, Oct. 9: Polish sausage with kraut, roasted red potatoes, California vegetables, wheat bun and cook’s feature.
Monday, Oct. 12: Honey balsamic chicken, stewed tomatoes, baby baker potatoes, wheat roll and cheesecake.
Tuesday, Oct. 13: Goulash, Italian vegetables, baked apples, garlic bread and peanut butter cookies.
Wednesday, Oct. 14: Pineapple ham, yams, broccoli, wheat roll and cherry starburst cake.
El Dorado Springs Senior Center
604 S. Forrest St., El Dorado, (417) 876-5574
Wednesday, Oct. 7: Apple chicken with rice, normandy vegetables, green beans, wheat roll and bread pudding.
Thursday, Oct. 8: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, honey carrots, wheat roll and chocolate cake.
Friday, Oct. 9: Scrambled eggs and cheese with bacon or sausage, roasted potatoes, spiced peaches, biscuit and rosy applesauce.
Monday, Oct. 12: Honey balsamic chicken, stewed tomatoes, baby baker potatoes, wheat roll and brownies.
Tuesday, Oct. 13: Goulash, Italian vegetables, baked apples, garlic bread and peanut butter cookies.
Wednesday, Oct. 14: Pineapple ham, yams, broccoli, wheat roll and cherry starburst cake.
