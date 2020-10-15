Korth Center
309 W. Englewood Dr., Stockton, 276-5306
Wednesday, Oct. 14: Pineapple ham, yams, broccoli, wheat roll and cherry starburst cake.
Thursday, Oct. 15: Chicken and noodles, peas, spiced peaches, wheat roll and cinnamon rolls.
Friday, Oct. 16: Ham and beans, spinach, carrots, cornbread and cook’s feature.
Monday, Oct. 19: Hamburger stew, peas, zucchini and tomatoes, wheat roll and cheesecake.
Tuesday, Oct. 20: Sweet and sour pork with rice, midori vegetables, broccoli, wheat roll and oatmeal cookies.
Wednesday, Oct. 21: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, roasted brussel sprouts, wheat roll and pineapple upside down cake.
El Dorado Springs Senior Center
604 S. Forrest St., El Dorado, (417) 876-5574
Wednesday, Oct. 14: Pineapple ham, yams, broccoli, wheat roll and cherry starburst cake.
Thursday, Oct. 15: Turkey with dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, wheat roll and birthday cake.
Friday, Oct. 16: Fried fish, spinach, corn, hushpuppies and cook’s feature.
Monday, Oct. 19: Spaghetti and meatballs, peas, Italian vegetables, garlic bread and banana pudding.
Tuesday, Oct. 20: Hamburger stew, green beans, zucchini and tomatoes, wheat roll and pineapple upside down cake.
Wednesday, Oct. 21: Sweet and sour pork with rice, midori vegetables, broccoli, wheat roll and oatmeal cookies.
