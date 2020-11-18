Korth Center
309 W. Englewood Dr., Stockton, 276-5306
Wednesday, Nov. 18: Sausage skillet, green beans, normandy vegetables, wheat roll and chocolate chip cookies.
Thursday, Nov. 19: Hamburger stew, peas, zucchini and tomatoes, wheat roll and cheesecake.
Friday, Nov. 20: Lasagna, Italian vegetables, spinach, garlic bread and cook’s feature.
Monday, Nov. 23: Smothered mushroom steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, California vegetables, wheat roll and banana cake.
Tuesday, Nov. 24: Lemon pepper baked fish, roasted rosemary potatoes, peas, wheat roll and carrot cake.
El Dorado Springs Senior Center
604 S. Forrest St., El Dorado, (417) 876-5574
Wednesday, Nov. 18: Sweet and sour pork with rice, midori vegetables, broccoli, wheat roll and oatmeal cookies.
Thursday, Nov. 19: Turkey and dressing, mashed potatoes, green beans, wheat roll and pumpkin bars.
Friday, Nov. 20: Apple glazed pork roast, yams, normandy vegetables, wheat roll and cook’s feature.
Monday, Nov. 23: Meatball sub, roasted red potatoes, California vegetables, bun and banana cake.
Tuesday, Nov. 24: Ham and beans, carrots, normandy vegetables, cornbread and carrot cake.
Wednesday, Nov. 25: Lasagna, spinach, Italian vegetables, garlic bread and chocolate chip cookies.
