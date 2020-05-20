Korth Center
309 W. Englewood Dr., Stockton, 276-5306
Korth Center providing drive-up meals
The Care Connection Senior Centers are providing meal pickup services for adults 60 and older while the centers are closed to the public. The suggested contribution for the meal is $4. The full cost of the meal is $7.98.
Please place contributions in the envelope that has been provided — or in personal envelopes — and submit the envelope during meal pickup.
Wednesday, May 20: Taco salad, black beans, stewed tomatoes, fruit salad, wheat roll, cinnamon roll.
Thursday, May 21: Lasagna, California vegetables, roasted asparagus, cucumber salad, garlic bread, wheat roll, snickerdoodle cookies.
Friday, May 22: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, honey carrots, three bean salad, wheat roll, cook’s feature.
Monday, May 25: Closed Memorial Day.
Tuesday, May 26: Meatball sub, roasted red potatoes, zucchini and tomatoes, broccoli, wheat roll, tapioca pudding.
Wednesday, May 27: Barbecue chicken sandwich, Salisbury steak, peas, chilled tomato salad, mashed potatoes and gravy, wheat roll, poppy seed cake.
