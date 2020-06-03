Korth Center providing drive-up meals
The Care Connection Senior Centers are providing meal pickup services for adults 60 and older while the centers are closed to the public. The suggested contribution for the meal is $4. The full cost of the meal is $7.98.
Please place contributions in the envelope that has been provided — or in personal envelopes — and submit the envelope during meal pickup.
Wednesday, June 3: Pineapple ham, yams, green beans, wheat roll and cherry starburst cake.
Thursday, June 4: Meatloaf, broccoli, roasted red potatoes, wheat roll and lemon bars.
Friday, June 5: Fried catfish, potato wedges, honey carrots, hush puppies and cook’s feature.
Monday, June 8: Baked chicken, broccoli, roasted red potatoes, wheat roll and butterscotch pudding.
Tuesday, June 9: Meatloaf sandwich, mashed potato and gravy, carrots, wheat bread and peanut butter cookie.
Wednesday, June 10: Pork chops, au gratin potatoes, peas, wheat roll and banana cake.
El Dorado Springs Senior Center
Wednesday, June 3: Pineapple ham, yams, green beans, wheat roll and cherry starburst cake.
Thursday, June 4: Meatloaf, broccoli, roasted red potatoes, wheat roll and lemon bars.
Friday, June 5: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes/gravy honey carrots, wheat roll and cook’s feature.
Monday, June 8: Ground beef stroganoff, peas and pearl onions, fruit salad, wheat roll and chocolate pudding.
Tuesday, June 9: Pepper steak and rice, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, wheat roll and oatmeal cookie.
Wednesday, June 10: Rosemary dijon pork roast, mashed potatoes and gravy, peas, wheat roll and banana cake.
