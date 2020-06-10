Korth Center
309 W. Englewood Dr., Stockton, 276-5306
Wednesday, June 10: Pork chops, au gratin potatoes, peas, wheat roll and banana cake.
Thursday, June 11: barbeque chicken sandwich, California vegetables, chilled tomato salad, wheat roll and chocolate chip cookies.
Friday, June 12: Roast turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, wheat roll and chocolate cake.
Monday, June 15: Spaghetti and meatballs, broccoli, creamed spinach, garlic bread and brownies.
Tuesday, June 16: Tamale pie, black beans, stewed tomatoes, wheat roll and cinnamon roll.
Wednesday, June 17: Swiss steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, wheat roll and rocky road dessert.
El Dorado Springs Senior Center
604 S. Forrest St., El Dorado, (417) 876-5574
Wednesday, June 10: Rosemary dijon pork roast, mashed potatoes and gravy, peas, wheat roll and banana cake.
Thursday, June 11: Barbeque chicken, baked beans, stewed tomatoes, wheat roll and chocolate chip cookies.
Friday, June 12: Ham and beans, honey carrots, spinach, cornbread and cook’s feature.
Monday, June 15: Spaghetti and meatballs, broccoli, creamed spinach, garlic bread and brownies.
Tuesday, June 16: Herb roasted chicken, baked potato, California vegetables, wheat roll and pineapple cake.
Wednesday, June 17: Meatloaf, creamed peas and new potatoes, roasted asparagus, wheat roll and rocky road dessert.
For more details about Care Connection senior centers, visit www.goaging.org.
