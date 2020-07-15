Korth Center
309 W. Englewood Dr., Stockton, 276-5306
Wednesday, July 15: Chicken tenders, mashed potatoes and gravy, peas, wheat roll and chocolate chip cookies.
Thursday, July 16: Meatloaf sandwich, roasted garlic mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, wheat bread and poppy seed cake.
Friday, July 17: Lasagna, spinach, honey carrots, wheat roll and cook’s feature.
Monday, July 20: Barbecue pork, normandy blend vegetables, baked beans, wheat bun and brownies.
Tuesday, July 21: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, Italian vegetables, wheat roll and baked pineapple.
Wednesday, July 22: Beef stroganoff, broccoli, stewed tomatoes, wheat roll and cherry crisp.
El Dorado Springs Senior Center
604 S. Forrest St., El Dorado, (417) 876-5574
Wednesday, July 15: Pineapple ham, yams, peas, wheat roll and chocolate chip cookies.
Thursday, July 16: Roast turkey and dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, wheat roll and birthday cake.
Friday, July 17: Fried fish, spinach, honey carrots, wheat roll and cook’s feature.
Monday, July 20: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, wheat roll and bread pudding.
Tuesday, July 21: Barbecue pork, normandy blend vegetables, baked beans, wheat bun and brownies.
Wednesday, July 22: Ham and beans, honey carrots, spinach, cornbread and a cinnamon roll.
