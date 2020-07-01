Korth Center
309 W. Englewood Dr., Stockton, 276-5306
Wednesday, July 1: Cheeseburger, honey carrots, potato wedges, wheat bun and banana cake.
Thursday, July 2: Sweet and sour pork with rice, midori vegetables, broccoli, wheat roll and chocolate cake.
Friday, July 3: Closed in observance of the Fourth of July.
Monday, July 6: Meatloaf, baby baked potatoes, California vegetables, wheat roll and peanut butter cookie.
Tuesday, July 7: Fried catfish sandwich, honey carrots, cauliflower, wheat bun and peach crisp.
Wednesday, July 8: Barbeque beef, baked beans, peas, wheat bun and lemon bars.
El Dorado Springs Senior Center
604 S. Forrest St., El Dorado, (417) 876-5574
Menus not available as of press time Tuesday, June 30.
