Korth Center

309 W. Englewood Dr., Stockton, 276-5306

Wednesday, July 1: Cheeseburger, honey carrots, potato wedges, wheat bun and banana cake.

Thursday, July 2: Sweet and sour pork with rice, midori vegetables, broccoli, wheat roll and chocolate cake.

Friday, July 3: Closed in observance of the Fourth of July.

Monday, July 6: Meatloaf, baby baked potatoes, California vegetables, wheat roll and peanut butter cookie.

Tuesday, July 7: Fried catfish sandwich, honey carrots, cauliflower, wheat bun and peach crisp.

Wednesday, July 8: Barbeque beef, baked beans, peas, wheat bun and lemon bars. 

 

El Dorado Springs Senior Center

604 S. Forrest St., El Dorado, (417) 876-5574

Menus not available as of press time Tuesday, June 30.

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.