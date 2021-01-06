Korth Center
309 W. Englewood Dr., Stockton, 276-5306
Wednesday, Jan. 6: Apple chicken with rice, roasted brussel sprouts, California vegetables, wheat roll and poppyseed cake.
Thursday, Jan. 7: No curbside.
Friday, Jan. 8: Cheeseburger, spinach, potato wedges, wheat bun and cook’s feature.
Monday, Jan. 11: Shepherd’s pie, honey carrots, baked apples, wheat roll and cheesecake.
Tuesday, Jan. 12: Chicken and noodles, peas, Italian vegetables, wheat roll and snickerdoodle.
El Dorado Springs Senior Center
604 S. Forrest St., El Dorado, (417) 876-5574
Wednesday, Jan. 6: Apple chicken with rice, peas, California vegetables, wheat roll and poppyseed cake.
Thursday, Jan. 7: Glazed ham, yams, broccoli, wheat roll and peanut butter cookie.
Friday, Jan. 8: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, wheat roll and cook’s feature.
Monday, Jan. 11: Shepherd’s pie, honey carrots, baked apples, wheat roll and cheesecake.
Tuesday, Jan. 12: Barbecue pork sandwich, baked potato, broccoli, wheat bun and carrot cake.
