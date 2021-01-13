Korth Center
309 W. Englewood Dr., Stockton, 276-5306
Wednesday, Jan. 13: Roast turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, normandy vegetables, wheat roll and carrot cake.
Thursday, Jan. 14: No curbside.
Friday, Jan. 15: Fried fish, normandy vegetables, corn, hush puppies and cook’s feature.
Monday, Jan. 18: Chicken pot pie, peas, spiced peaches, biscuit and brownie.
Tuesday, Jan. 19: Spaghetti and meatballs, Italian vegetables, honey carrots, garlic bread and chocolate chip cookie.
El Dorado Springs Senior Center
604 S. Forrest St., El Dorado, (417) 876-5574
Wednesday, Jan. 13: Chicken and noodles, peas, Italian vegetables, wheat roll and snickerdoodle.
Thursday, Jan. 14: Smothered mushroom steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, California vegetables, wheat roll and cherry starburst cake.
Friday, Jan. 15: Sausage gravy and biscuit, hash browns, rosy applesauce, biscuit and cook’s feature.
Monday, Jan. 18: Center closed.
Tuesday, Jan. 19: Chicken pot pie, peas, spiced peaches, biscuit and chocolate chip cookie.
