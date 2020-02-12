Korth Center
309 W. Englewood Dr., Stockton, 276-5306
Wednesday, Feb. 12: Swiss steak, scalloped potatoes, zucchini and tomatoes, rosy applesauce, wheat roll, cinnamon rolls.
Thursday, Feb. 13: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, coleslaw, wheat roll, poppy seed cake.
Friday, Feb. 14: Parmesan crusted chicken, peas and carrots, baked potatoes, steamed cabbage, wheat roll, cook’s feature.
Monday, Feb. 17: Beef and broccoli with rice, stir-fry vegetables, honey carrots, peas, wheat roll, tapioca pudding.
Tuesday, Feb. 18: Chicken Alfredo, California vegetables, roasted brussel sprouts, tossed salad, wheat roll, carrot cake.
Wednesday, Feb. 19: Sausage skillet, broccoli, spinach, mashed potatoes and gravy, wheat roll, apple crisp.
El Dorado Springs Senior Center
604 S. Forrest St., El Dorado, (417) 876-5574
Wednesday, Feb. 12: Roast beef, open face turkey sandwich, California vegetables, mashed potatoes and gravy, pickled beets, wheat roll, lemon bars.
Thursday, Feb. 13: Turkey and dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, green bean casserole, spiced peaches, wheat roll, birthday cake and ice cream.
Friday, Feb. 14: Lemon pepper baked fish, ground beef stroganoff, peas and carrots, baked potatoes, steamed cabbage, wheat roll, cook’s feature.
Monday, Feb. 17: Beef and noodles, garlic lime shrimp with pasta, peas, honey carrots, lima beans, wheat roll, tapioca pudding.
Tuesday, Feb. 18: Pineapple ham, creamed chicken, yams, cauliflower, Harvard beets, biscuit, chocolate chip cookies.
Wednesday, Feb. 19: Macaroni and cheese with ham, liver and onions, broccoli, green beans, mashed potatoes and gravy, wheat roll, apple crisp.
For more details about Care Connection senior centers, visit www.goaging.org
