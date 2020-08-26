Korth Center
309 W. Englewood Dr., Stockton, 276-5306
Wednesday, Aug. 26: Garlic lime fish, honey carrots, cauliflower, wheat roll and peach crisp.
Thursday, Aug. 27: Sweet and sour pork with rice, midori vegetables, broccoli, wheat roll and chocolate cake.
Friday, Aug. 28: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, wheat roll and cook’s feature.
Monday, Aug. 31: Cheeseburger, California blend vegetables, rosemary roasted potatoes, wheat bun and banana cake.
The September menu was not available by press time Tuesday, Aug. 25.
El Dorado Springs Senior Center
604 S. Forrest St., El Dorado, (417) 876-5574
Wednesday, Aug. 26: Cheeseburger, California blend, rosemary roasted potatoes, wheat bun and banana cake.
Thursday, Aug. 27: Sweet and sour pork with rice, midori vegetables, broccoli, wheat roll and chocolate cake.
Friday, Aug. 28: Fried fish, spinach, honey carrots, hushpuppies and cook’s feature.
Monday, Aug. 31: Garlic lime fish, honey carrots, cauliflower, wheat roll and peach crisp.
Tuesday, Sept. 1: Mac and cheese with ham, peas, California vegetables, wheat roll and peanut butter cookies.
Wednesday, Sept. 2: Meatloaf, baby baked potatoes, Italian vegetables, wheat bun and lemon bars.
