Korth Center
309 W. Englewood Dr., Stockton, 276-5306
Korth Center providing drive-up meals (bold, head)
The Care Connection Senior Centers are providing meal pickup services for adults 60 and older while the centers are closed to the public. The suggested contribution for the meal is $4. The full cost of the meal is $7.98.
Please place contributions in the envelope that has been provided — or in personal envelopes — and submit the envelope during meal pickup.
Wednesday, April 15: Rosemary Dijon Pork Roast, mashed potatoes and gravy, peas, wheat roll, banana cake.
Thursday, April 16: Barbecue chicken, baked beans, stewed tomatoes, wheat roll, chocolate chip cookies.
Friday, April 17: Chili, honey carrots, spinach, cornbread, cook’s feature.
Monday, April 20: Spaghetti and meatballs, broccoli, creamed spinach, garlic bread, brownies.
Tuesday, April 21: Tamale pie, black beans, stewed tomatoes, wheat roll, cook’s feature.
Wednesday, April 22: Pork tenderloin, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, wheat roll, rocky road dessert.
