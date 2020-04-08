Korth Center
309 W. Englewood Dr., Stockton, 276-5306
Wednesday, April 8: Tuna salad wrap, three bean salad, coleslaw, wrap, cherry starburst cake.
Thursday, April 9: Meatloaf, broccoli, roasted red potatoes, wheat roll, lemon bars.
Friday, April 10: Cheeseburger, honey carrots, potato salad, wheat bun, cook’s feature.
Monday, April 13: Lemon pepper chicken, broccoli, pea salad, wheat roll, butterscotch pudding.
Tuesday, April 14: Meatloaf sandwich, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, wheat bread, chocolate cake.
Wednesday, April 15: Rosemary Dijon pork, roast, mashed potatoes and gravy, peas, wheat roll, banana cake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.