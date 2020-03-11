Korth Center
309 W. Englewood Dr., Stockton, 276-5306
Wednesday, March 11: Chicken livers, scalloped potatoes, zucchini and tomatoes, rosy applesauce, wheat roll, cinnamon rolls.
Thursday, March 12: Barbecue pork, mashed potatoes and gravy, broccoli, coleslaw, wheat bun, poppy seed cake.
Friday, March 13: Ground beef Stroganoff, peas and carrots, baked potatoes, steamed cabbage, wheat roll, cook’s feature.
Monday, March 16: Hamburger stew, lima beans, oven fried okra, steamed cabbage, wheat roll, tapioca pudding.
Tuesday, March 17: Lemon pepper chicken, rosemary roasted potatoes, honey carrots, peas salad, wheat roll, peanut butter cookies.
Wednesday, March 18: Macaroni and cheese with brisket, broccoli, green beans, beets, wheat roll, apple crisp.
El Dorado Springs Senior Center
604 S. Forrest St., El Dorado, (417) 876-5574
Wednesday, March 11: Meatloaf, barbecue pork, scalloped potatoes, zucchini and tomatoes, broccoli salad, wheat roll, carrot cake.
Thursday, March 12: Chili, fried fish, baked potatoes, broccoli, coleslaw, corn bread, poppyseed cake.
Friday, March 13: Spinach quiche, biscuit and sausage gravy, hash browns, spice peaches, rosy applesauce, biscuits, cinnamon rolls.
Monday, March 16: Beef and noodles, garlic lime shrimp with pasta, peas, honey carrots, lima beans, wheat roll, chocolate pudding.
Tuesday, March 17: Chicken fried steak, lemon pepper chicken, cauliflower, stewed tomatoes, rosemary roasted potatoes, wheat roll, peanut butter cookies.
Wednesday, March 18: Macaroni and cheese with ham, liver and onions, broccoli, green beans, mashed potatoes and gravy, wheat roll, apple crisp.
For more details about Care Connection senior centers, visit www.goaging.org.
