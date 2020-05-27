Korth Center providing drive-up meals (bold, head)
The Care Connection Senior Centers are providing meal pickup services for adults 60 and older while the centers are closed to the public. The suggested contribution for the meal is $4. The full cost of the meal is $7.98.
Please place contributions in the envelope that has been provided — or in personal envelopes — and submit the envelope during meal pickup.
Wednesday, May 27: Barbecue chicken sandwich, Salisbury steak, peas, chilled tomato salad, mashed potatoes and gravy, wheat roll, poppy seed cake.
Thursday, May 28: Baked fish, corn, spinach, coleslaw, hushpuppies, peanut butter cookie.
Friday, May 29: Cheeseburger, California blend, potato salad, broccoli salad, wheat bun, cook’s feature.
Monday, June 1: Ground beef stroganoff, peas and pearl onions, fruit salad, wheat roll, chocolate pudding.
Tuesday, June 2: Lasagna, California vegetables, roasted asparagus, garlic bread, snickerdoodle cookies.
Wednesday, June 3: Pineapple ham, yams, green beans, wheat roll, cherry starburst cake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.