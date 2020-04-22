Korth Center
309 W. Englewood Dr., Stockton, 276-5306
Korth Center providing drive-up meals (bold, head)
The Care Connection Senior Centers are providing meal pickup services for adults 60 and older while the centers are closed to the public. The suggested contribution for the meal is $4. The full cost of the meal is $7.98.
Please place contributions in the envelope that has been provided — or in personal envelopes — and submit the envelope during meal pickup.
Wednesday, April 22: Pork tenderloin, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beens, wheat roll, rocky road dessert.
Thursday, April 23: Lemon pepper baked fish, creamed peas, new potatoes, roasted asparagus, wheat roll, oatmeal cookie.
Friday, April 24: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, honey carrots, wheat roll, cook’s feature.
Monday, April 27: Meatball sub, roasted red potatoes, zucchini and tomatoes, wheat bun, tapioca pudding.
Tuesday, April 28: Pepper steak with rice, honey carrots, three bean salad, wheat roll, cook’s feature.
Wednesday, April 29: Chicken sandwich, peas, chilled tomato salad, wheat bun, poppyseed cake.
